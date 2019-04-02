It’s easy to see that music is in his blood. In fact, it’s still his lifeblood after all these years. Veteran songwriter and musician Saul Zonana got an early start writing songs at the age of three in Bayside Queens, NY. Inspired by The Beatles, The Who, Yes, Black Sabbath, Rush, The Cars and The Police, he released his first solo album at the age of 13. Playing, writing and recording was all he cared about. To this day it’s still true, with family included in his list passions. In addition to his relentless touring over the years, the multi-instrumentalist has played with Ace Frehely, Crash Test Dummies, and Adrian Belew. When he’s not on the road, you can catch him in his studio recording and producing other artists as well.

You can catch Saul in action this Friday at Zanzabar. Not only is he opening for guitar great Adrian Belew, but also joining Adrian onstage playing keyboards and guitar. Check out the catchy pop song “I’ll Be The Sun”, inspired by written for his 5 year-old son. This is Saul Zonana, The Opening Act!

Official Site Instagram Facebook Twitter