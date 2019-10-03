It was 2012 that 5 high school kids from Costa Mesa, California decided to start a band. In a few short years, they went from high school party band to regional fan favorites. Spendtime Palace has evolved into a full-time project garnering national attention. The indie rock band plays infectious jangly pop that makes it hard to sit still. Things took off pretty rapidly when Stranger Things actor and Calpurnia band member Finn Wolfhard directed the video for their first single, Sonora. Their latest album, All Inclusive Romantic Getaway, is a fun record full dreamy soundscapes framed by layered synthesizer and fast-tempo surf rock.

You can catch all the fun this Saturday (10/5) at Headliners. They will be appearing with The Weeks and The Vernes. WFPK is proud to be presenting the show! For a preview taste, check out the song Ms. Tenaja. It’s a song that explores the freedoms of childhood, and the looming fear of growing up. This is Spendtime Palace, The Opening Act!

