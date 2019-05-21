Founded in the early days of emo by singer-guitarist Christopher Crisci and guitarist Aaron Pillar, The Appleseed Cast were not content to be stuck with emo rock tag. Over the course of 20+ years, TAC has continued to hone and re-define its ever-evolving sound. The Lawrence, KS group’s sound has moved from post-rock emo to a more experimental, atmospheric electronica.

One constant of the band would be the ever-changing lineup of bandmates. You can catch them in their latest incarnation this Thursday, May 23 at Headliners. They’ll be appearing with Cursive and me without you. For a taste of what you’ll hear, check out the track Steps and Numbers. This is The Appleseed Cast, The Opening Act!

