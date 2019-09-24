The Empty Room began as a friendship between Jason Clarke and Daniel Cartledge early in their college days in Virginia. By the time they graduated, the duo had become a trio with the addition of Dan’s wife, Jen Cartledge. It was then that the band developed their signature three part harmonies. A couple of years after their graduation, the band moved to Louisville, adding new member Chris Miller. Their alternative post rock sound has been described as “vulnerable” and “comforting”.

You can catch the band this Friday at the Care Less Lounge, appearing with Jon Worthy & The Bends and Elephant Path. Check out their recent single, Dangling Conversation. This is The Empty Room, The Opening Act!

