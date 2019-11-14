Known for their expansive jazz and psych-rock instrumentals, The Mattson 2 consists of identical twin brothers Jared and Jonathan Mattson. The duo emerged in the 2000s playing around the Pacific Coast of California. Their good-time vibe sound is the result of the combination of Jared’s layered guitars and loops with Jonathan’s tribal hard-bop drumming. It’s Art Rock, Psychedelia, and Jazz with a dash of Surf thrown in for good measure. In addition to releasing their own albums, they’ve collaborated with numerous other artists, including Toro Y Moi. That album, recorded under the name Chaz Bundick Meets The Mattson 2, hit the #1 spot on the Billboard contemporary jazz charts. And then there’s the trippy re-working of John Coltrane’s legendary A Love Supreme. Their music has been described as “a variety of jazz more liquid than jagged, more 10cc than Charlie Parker”.

You can catch the creative duo this Friday at Zanzabar opening for this weeks’ WFPK Live Lunch guest, Marco Benevento. Check out the track Essence, from their latest album, Paradise. This is The Mattson 2, The Opening Act!

More info: Official Facebook Twitter Instagram

Catch The Opening Act every Tuesday and Thursday morning at 10:00 AM