Western Kentucky-based band The Savage Radley is the brainchild of Shaina Goodman, a Kentucky-raised songwriter and a real farmer’s daughter. Their rock-influenced roots sound is fueled by electric guitar, pedal steel, piano, and the percussion of former punk drummer, and longtime band member Stephen Montgomery. The songs on band’s debut album, Kudzu, tell the story of a modern-day South. Their harmonious folk-country sound animated by Goodman’s mystical voice makes for a unique musical experience, singing about the land she knows.

Catch their show tonight at Headliners, opening for Durand Jones & the Indications. For a taste of what you can expect, check out the track Gone from their Kudzu record. This is The Savage Radley, The Opening Act!

Official Site Instagram Facebook

Catch The Opening Act every Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 10