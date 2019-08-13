LA-based musician Tim Hill draws inspiration from legendary artists such as Bob Dylan and Neil Young. His unique sound echoes their folk and roots traditions, but a soulful twist. His style is moody, but with a steady, plodding groove. While quite comfortable armed with an acoustic guitar, Hill launched his musical career as a keyboardist. He’s toured with well-known artists including; Nick Waterhouse and Curtis Harding and is currently on the road with Allah Las. Tim will be pulling double-duty this evening as show opener and then joining Allah Las at Headliners.

Check out Tim’s debut single, Paris, Texas. It was inspired by the film of the same name and written around the time of the death of Harry Dean Stanton. A full-length record is planned for later this year. This is Tim Hill, The Opening Act!

