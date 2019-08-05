His music is an eclectic mix of roots, folk, and reggae. Themes revolve around spirituality, Eastern mysticism, and life exploration. American singer-songwriter-guitarist Trevor Hall realized at a young age that music was his muse. After recording his first album at age 16, the South Carolina native moved to California where he studied classical guitar. There he was introduced to the practices of yoga and meditation, which has greatly influenced his life and his music. 2018 saw the release of his eighth album, The Fruitful Darkness.

Along with numerous pilgrimages to India, he has also completed a series of sold-out tours and collaborations with artists such as Steel Pulse, Ziggy Marley, Jimmy Cliff, Matisyahu, Michael Franti, and Xavier Rudd. WFPK is proud to present Trevor this Friday, August 9th at the Iroquois Amphitheater appearing with the John Butler Trio. This is Trevor Hall, The Opening Act!

More info: Official Twitter Facebook Instagram

Catch The Opening Act Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 10:00 EST.