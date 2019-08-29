Twenty First Century Fox originally came together in 2008 performing as Mock Lobster, a B’52s tribute band. In 2012 the group decided to stretch out, began collaborating on original material, pulling from a wider range of influences. The Louisville-based noise-pop band mixes the interplay of angular guitar riffs, catchy bass hooks and crazy beats with sharp vocals from Miranda Cason. New Energy, their recently released the full length album, was recorded at La La Land studio. It’s aptly titled, full of energy, catchy, danceable and fun.

You can catch the band and all its quirkiness this Saturday (8/31) appearing with Frederick The Younger and The Ego Trippers at Zanzabar. For a little preview, check out the track, Jackie’s Eyes. This is Twenty First Century Fox, The Opening Act!

More info: Bandcamp Twitter Instagram Facebook

Catch The Opening Act Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 10:10 EST.