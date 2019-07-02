We’re extremely excited to check out Old Forrester’s Paristown Hall, the newest music venue in town. Tonight (7/2) WFPK members will get an advanced look with a special musical evening featuring extraordinary blues guitarist Christone “Kingfish” Ingram with special openers, Villa Mure! (Not already a WFPK member? Become one by joining today at wfpk.org)

Villa Mure is the musical marriage of Kendra Villiger & Colin LaMure. The husband & wife songwriting team create a textural, sometimes psychedelic atmosphere, with layered guitar, bass and drums. The trio is fueled by Kendra’s strong vocals and guitar prowess, blending with Colin’s harmonies and driving, melodic bass lines. Jordan Hubbard rounds out the trio on drums and percussion. Imagine if you will, mid-90’s alt-rock filtered through Pink Floyd and southern rock, but stripped down and laid to its barest essentials. It’s pure rock ‘n roll goodness. Check out the track In The Room, the lead track from their self-titled EP. This is Villa Mure, The Opening Act!

(If you’re not lucky enough to catch them tonight, they’ll be playing Poorcastle on Sat, July 6.)

