They’re possibly the only band in the diner-rock genre. Well, that’s how the band defines their sound. If you’re a fan of irreverent indie rock of the mid-’90s (and who isn’t?), you’re certain to love Louisville indie-punk rock trio Voodoo Economics. Band members Shane O’Bryan, John Torstrick, and Jon Messer, deliver an energetic, hook-heavy skate-punk sound.

They’ll be joining Black Lips and Wooing tonight at Headliners for a big THURBY blowout. Check out the track Sour Face from their 2018 self-titled release. This is Voodoo Economics, The Opening Act!

