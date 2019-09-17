He’s been called “one of the most prolific artists in American indie rock”. For good reason. Ex- Centro-matic front-man Will Johnson was also lead singer with South San Gabriel, has released numerous solo records, and is a member of the bands Monsters of Folk, New Multitudes and Overseas, and has also performed as part of the Undertow Orchestra. And that’s just scratching the surface. In addition to being an accomplish painter, the multi-instrumentalist, it’s his classic soft-spoken rasp, which trademarks most anything he does; you know a Will Johnson vocal wherever it is, whether it’s with a band or a solo project.

WFPK is proud to present Will Johnson tonight at Headliners appearing with Bob Mould. For a little taste of what you’ll here, check out the tune Cornelius from his soon-to-be-released album, Wire Mountain, due Sept 27. This is Will Johnson, The Opening Act!

More info: Official Site Twitter Instagram Facebook

Catch The Opening Act Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 10:10 EST.