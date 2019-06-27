While Austin, Texas isn’t necessarily known for its bluegrass scene, Wood & Wire is looking to change that. The quartet cite Texas-born singer-songwriters James McMurtry and Willie Nelson as influences. It’s the band’s unique blend of energetic bluegrass picking with some hard country lyrics that give them their unique signature sound. Think bluegrass meets Americana: “Grassicana”. In the five years since forming, Wood & Wire have performed at some of the most notable festivals and venues across the country. Their latest album, North of Despair, was nominated for a Grammy in 2018 for “Best Bluegrass” album.

The guys are also known for their highly-energetic live shows. You’ll have a chance to see and hear for yourself Friday (6/28) at Headliners. The band is appearing with The Dustbowl Revival, and WFPK is proud to be presenting the show! For a little taste of what to expect, check out the tune, Just Don’t Make ‘Em, from their latest release. This is Wood & Wire, The Opening Act!

