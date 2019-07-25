The Ramones are the latest band to get the special anniversary treatment! Their first live album It’s Alive turns 40 this year so, naturally, the release of It’s Alive: 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition is a no-brainer. Due September 20th, the set features all four concerts that were professionally recorded during the Ramones’ U.K. tour in December 1977, three making their debut release: Top Rank, Birmingham (December 28, 1977); Victoria Hall, Stoke-On-Trent (December 29, 1977); Friars, Aylesbury (December 30, 1977); and The Rainbow Theatre, London (December 31, 1977). Limited edition vinyl versions will also be available! Check out this live version of “Blitzkrieg Bop”…

Ready for more great music? Listen now at wfpk.org/stream