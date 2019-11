The Record Company have something special lined up for Record Store Day Black Friday! They’ll be sharing an “Early Songs & Rarities” vinyl November 29th, but as they shared on social media, “we also saved a couple of songs for release everywhere digitally so everyone has a chance to experience this retrospective look at the origins of our band.” Give a listen to the recording of the first song they ever played together, “Born Unnamed”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream