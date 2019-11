The Rentals will release a new album in 2020 and it will truly be a collaborative effort! Frontman Matt Sharp (formerly of Weezer) will drop a double album called Q36 June 2nd which has Nick Zinner of Yeah Yeah Yeahs on guitar, Ronnie Vannucci of The Killers on drums, and Dave Fridmann as mixing engineer. Check out the first of 16 singles that will come out in the next several months, “Spaceships”…

