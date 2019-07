September 6 The Replacements will release a new and “properly mixed” version of their 1989 album, Don’t Tell a Soul, complete with rarities and previously unheard tunes! Original producer Matt Wallace has gone through the master recordings to give the songs a new clarity and sharpness on the Dead Man’s Pop box set. Complete with studio chatter lost in the original mix, check out this version of “Talent Show”…

