The Replacements‘ new box set, Dead Man’s Pop, is a treasure trove of new material. In fact, of the collection’s 60 tracks, 58 are previously unreleased, including sessions with Tom Waits! Check out the full band version of “We Know the Night”, as well as their cover of Billy Swan‘s 1974 hit, “I Can Help”…

