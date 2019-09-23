November 1st Let It Bleed, the classic 1969 album by The Rolling Stones, will get a special 50th anniversary deluxe edition! The set features two LPs and two HybridSuper Audio CDs, remastered in stereo and mono. It also includes a replica 7″ single of “Honky Tonk Women” / “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” in its original picture sleeve. Plus there are also three lithographs, a poster featuring art from the original record, and a hardcover book that includes previously unpublished photos by the Stones’ tour photographer, Ethan Russell. Check out the lyric video for the newly-remastered “Monkey Man”…

