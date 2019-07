A new Irish supergroup may make you want to grab a Guinness in celebration! The Walker Roaders feature James Fearnley of The Pogues, Ted Hutt of Flogging Molly, and Marc Orrell of Dropkick Murphys, and they’ll release their self-titled debut album August 23rd. Give a listen to “Will You Go Lassie Go”…

