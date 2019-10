December 6th rock legends The Who will release their new album, Who. According to Pete Townshend, their latest track is “dedicated to every artist who has ever been accused of ripping off someone else’s song. Seriously? Our musical palette is limited enough in the 21st Century without some dork claiming to have invented a common chord scheme.” Which is why we love Pete Townshend! Give a listen to “All This Music Must Fade”…

