Yesterday marked the 40th anniversary of the tragic loss of eleven fans killed trying to enter a concert by The Who at Cincinnati’s Riverfront Coliseum in 1979. But now comes word the band has scheduled a tour stop at nearby BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky on April 23rd, in which a donation will be made by The Who to the P.E.M. Memorial which was founded to honor “friends and classmates that lost their lives at the December 3rd, 1979 concert, providing college scholarships for students at [Cincinnati’s] Finneytown High School.”

The Who’s new album, WHO, comes out this Friday and here’s their latest hint of what to expect, “I Don’t Wanna Get Wise”…

