Thom Yorke has collaborated with actor Edward Norton on the latter’s directorial debut, Motherless Brooklyn. On “Daily Battles” you’ll hear Yorke’s unmistakable voice and soft piano, as well as the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea on bass and trumpet!

Also, check out the star-studded trailer for Motherless Brooklyn…

