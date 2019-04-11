Please support your listening at 502-814-6565, THANKS!

6-9am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature. T

.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

“Best of” edition tonight.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Shoegaze & Opinions on Priests

Jim and Greg dive into “Shoegaze.” In the late ’80s and early ’90s, this sound developed in the U.K. and was typified by lots of guitar, atmosphere and noise. But while the height of Shoegaze only lasted a few years, its influence looms large today. Plus, Jim and Greg review the new album from Priests.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.