6-9am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature. Today, it’s Rorey Carroll who opens for Aaron Lee Tasjan at Zanzabar tonight.

.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

2pm – Interview with Carl Palmer of ELP

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

3pm – Aaron Lee Tasjan who is playing at Zanzabar tonight.

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

Josh Ritter’s 10th album Fever Breaks come out at the end of next week. It was produced by Jason Isbell and features his band the 400 Unit, which Josh says made him truly nervous. Today on the Cafe, Josh explains why fear was an important part of his process and he treats us to acoustic performances of brand new songs that have yet to be released!

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Buried Treasures, Rock Doctors, Opinions on Marvin Gaye

As music critics and connoisseurs, Jim and Greg always have new under-the-radar tracks that you need to hear! This week, they’ll share some of their latest buried treasures. They’ll also check in as the Rock Doctors to give some musical advice to a patient in need, as well as share their thoughts on the recent posthumous release by Marvin Gaye.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.