6-9am – Mel

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature. The Savage Radley get today’s spotlight. They’re opening for Durand Jones & The Indications at Headliners tonight.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

3pm – J. Hoard from Festival of Faiths

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

Folk artist Anna Tivel is an absolute master at weaving small stories about ordinary people into riveting songs worthy of their own feature films. Anna shares stories about the real-life inspiration for some of the figures in her songs, including the powerful experience she had co-writing a lullaby with a mother experiencing homelessness.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Moby, Opinions on Nico Segal’s Intellexual

Moby became the face of techno with the blockbuster success of his 1999 album Play. He’s since made several successful albums and put out his first memoir, Porcelain, in 2016. Jim and Greg revisit their 2016 conversation with Moby in honor of his latest memoir, Then It Fell Apart. They also review the debut album from the group Intellexual, made up of frequent Chance the Rapper collaborators Nico Segal and Nate Fox.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.