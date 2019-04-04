6-9am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature. Today, it’s Ben Dickey opening for Hayes Carl at Headliners NEXT Wednesday(4/10)

.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

2pm – Interview with Jungle

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

Jimmy Shaw and Emily Haines have led Metric for the last 20 years, but they didn’t consider celebrating that anniversary. Instead, they released their 7thstudio album, the guitar driven Art of Doubt. The Toronto band talks about the meaning behind the record, reflecting on their extensive history, and perform in studio on World Cafe.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

True Crime Songs, Opinions on Jenny Lewis & Sara Romweber

There’s a long tradition of blues and folk troubadours writing about subjects that are downright criminal. This week, Jim and Greg talk about true crime, or at least allegedly true crimes, that have been immortalized in song. Plus, a review of the latest from singer-songwriter Jenny Lewis, and a remembrance of drummer Sara Romweber.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.