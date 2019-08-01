6 – 9 am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9 am – 12 pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature. Garage-pop band flipturn opening for *Repeat Repeat tonight at Zanabar get the spotlight!

12 pm – 3 pm – Mel Fisher

1 pm – *Repeat Repeat playing tonight at Zanzabar.

3 pm – 6 pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6 – 7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins. Tonight’s guest is Incubus.

7 pm – 10 pm – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

9 pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

10 pm -11 pm – Sound Opinions

Australian Singer-Songwriter Julia Jacklin, Opinions on Blood Orange

While Australian singer-songwriter Julia Jacklin‘s voice has a soft vibrato and sweet tone, her lyrics are laced with a dry sense of humor and unflinching honesty. Jim and Greg talk to Julia about her new album, the pressure to appear perfect on social media and how as a performer and woman she sets boundaries to stay sane. She also gives a live performance at the Goose Island Tap Room in Chicago. Plus, Jim and Greg review the new record from singer, songwriter and producer Blood Orange.

11 pm – 12 am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.