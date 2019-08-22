6 – 9 am – Ron Fisher

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9 am – 12 pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature. Before The Streetlights get the spotlight today! They open for Jacob Resch at Headliners this Saturday (8/24).

12 pm – 3 pm – Mel Fisher

3 pm – 6 pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

5:30 Soundcheck – Listeners vote on a new song with a thumbs up or thumbs down.

5:40 pm – Guilty Pleasure of the Day – a piece of music, that one enjoys despite feeling that it is not generally held in high regard, picked out by our listeners.

6 – 7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins. Tonight’s guest is Billy Bob Thornton!

7 pm – 10 pm – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

9 pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

10 pm -11 pm – Sound Opinions

The Mountain Goats, Opinions on Sleater-Kinney & The Regrettes

Over the course of 17 albums, The Mountain Goats have gone from a super lo-fi solo project to a polished four piece combo. This week, Jim and Greg are joined by the whole band for an exclusive performance and interview with songwriter John Darnielle and drummer Jon Wurster. They also review the new albums from Sleater-Kinney and The Regrettes.

11 pm – 12 am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.