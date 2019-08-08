6 – 9 am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9 am – 12 pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature.

11 am – Trainwreck Lightnin’ & the White Line Express premiere a new song!

12 pm – 3 pm – Mel Fisher

3 pm – 6 pm – Otis Junior

3 pm – Interpol‘s Sam Fogarino guest DJ’s a set! Interpol plays tonight at Old Forester Paristown Hall.

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6 – 7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins. Tonight’s guest is Iron and Wine.

7 pm – 10 pm – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

9 pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

10 pm -11 pm – Sound Opinions

Why the Ramones Matter, Tommy Ramone & Opinions on Chance the Rapper

Back in the 1970s, punk was shorthand for a subculture that took pride in breaking the mainstream’s mold. And at the vanguard of punk rock was The Ramones. Jim and Greg explore the cultural contributions of the band, beyond the myth, with the author of Why The Ramones Matter, Donna Gaines. Plus, they revisit their 2007 conversation with the late Tommy Ramone. They also review the latest from Chicago’s Chance the Rapper.

11 pm – 12 am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.