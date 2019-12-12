NEW MEMBER DECEMBER! 5 BUCKS A MONTH GETS YOU A FREE T-SHIRT AT 502-814-6565!

Top 500 Greatest Albums of All Time Countdown in Progress

6 – 9 am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9 am – 12 pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due.

12 pm – 3 pm – Mel Fisher

3 pm – 6 pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune sponsored by Beards and Beers.

5:40 pm – Guilty Pleasure of the Day – a piece of music, that one enjoys despite feeling that it is not generally held in high regard, picked out by our listeners.

6 – 7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.

7 pm – 10 pm – FPK’s Afterdark with Otis Junior

10 pm -11 pm – Sound Opinions

William S. Burroughs and the Cult of Rock ‘N’ Roll, Opinions on Leonard Cohen & Sudan Archives

Beat writer William S. Burroughs had a profound impact and interaction with rock and hip-hop music from the 1960s through his death in the late 1990s. Jim and Greg talk with author Casey Rae about his book on Burroughs and“the cult of Rock ‘n’ Roll.”They also review new albums from Leonard Cohen and singer and violinist Sudan Archives.

11 pm – 12 am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.