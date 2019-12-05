6 – 9 am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9 am – 12 pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due.

12 pm – 3 pm – Mel Fisher

3 pm – 6 pm – Laura Shine

3 pm – Guitarist Josh Brown stops by to play a Christmas song or two for us.

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune sponsored by Beards and Beers.

5:40 pm – Guilty Pleasure of the Day – a piece of music, that one enjoys despite feeling that it is not generally held in high regard, picked out by our listeners.

6 – 7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins. Tonight’s guest is Push Baby.

7 pm – 10 pm – FPK’s Afterdark with Otis Junior

10 pm -11 pm – Sound Opinions

Thanksgiving Leftovers & DJ Shadow on Sampling

As we finish eating Thanksgiving leftovers, Jim and Greg clear out musical discussions still left over from earlier in the year. From chart-topping phenomenons to surprising archival finds, there was just too much music this year to cover it all as it happened. Plus, DJ Shadow explains how he found the sample for his latest single, “Rocket Fuel.”

11 pm – 12 am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.