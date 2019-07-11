6 – 9 am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9 am – 12 pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature. Athens, OH trio CAAMP get the spotlight today. They play Forecastle on Saturday.

12 pm – 3 pm – Mel Fisher

3 pm – 6 pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6 – 7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins. Tonight’s guest is Wallows.

7 pm – 10 pm – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

9 pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

10 pm -11 pm – Sound Opinions

Neil Young & Crazy Horse’s Rust Never Sleeps on its 40th Anniversary, the Rickenbacker 12-String Guitar

Forty years later, Neil Young and Crazy Horse‘s masterpiece Rust Never Sleeps still captivates listeners and critics with its simple melodies, complex lyrics and punk-inspired sound. This week, Jim and Greg discuss the album’s impact and how Young’s blend of acoustic and electric made for an iconic musical experience. They’ll also discuss the electric Rickenbacker 12-String guitar, an instrument that was featured prominently in songs by bands ranging from the Beatles to the Byrds.

11 pm – 12 am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.