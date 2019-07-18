6 – 9 am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9 am – 12 pm – Otis Junior

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature. Athens,

12 pm – 3 pm – Mel Fisher

3 pm – 6 pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6 – 7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins. Tonight’s guest is Jim Peterik of Survivor.

7 pm – 10 pm – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

9 pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

10 pm -11 pm – Sound Opinions

Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On & the Wah-Wah Pedal

This week, Jim and Greg look back on Marvin Gaye‘s classic album What’s Going On. They discuss the tracks, cultural climate and overarching themes of the 1971 album, many of which are more relevant than ever today. They’ll also discuss the wah-wah pedal, the device responsible for that distinctive sound that became a building block for psychedelic rock, funk, and even reggae.

11 pm – 12 am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.