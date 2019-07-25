6 – 9 am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9 am – 12 pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature. Lydia Loveless opening the show for Lucero tonight at Paristown Hall get the spotlight.

12 pm – 3 pm – Mel Fisher

3 pm – 6 pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6 – 7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins. Tonight’s guest Toad the Wet Sprocket.

7 pm – 10 pm – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

9 pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

10 pm -11 pm – Sound Opinions

Buried Treasures & Tasha

It’s time again for Jim and Greg to share their latest buried treasures: recently released, under-the-radar albums you need to hear! They’ll also chat with Chicago singer, songwriter and guitarist Tasha about her music, which champions marginalized people as well as prioritizes topics like self care.

11 pm – 12 am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.