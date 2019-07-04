6 – 9 am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9 am – 12 pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature. Lala Lala opening for Death Cab For Cutie at Iroquois Amphitheater Sunday gets the spotlight.

12 pm – 3 pm – Mel Fisher

3 pm – 6 pm – Otis Junior

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6 – 7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins. Tonight’s guest is American Football.

7 pm – 10 pm – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

9 pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

10 pm -11 pm – Sound Opinions

Music That Made Me & the Universal Music Warehouse Fire

Most music lovers can point to a song that made them: perhaps one that helps define them, or just one of those songs that defines a time in their life. This week, Jim and Greg share some of the music that made them. They also talk with music journalist Jody Rosen about his investigative article for The New York Times Magazine about the Universal Music Group Warehouse fire and the hundreds of thousands of master recordings that were lost.

11 pm – 12 am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.