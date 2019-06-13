6-9am – Birthday Boy Duke!

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature. Today, it’s Bailen who is opening for Hozier’s sold out show at Iroquois Amphitheater tonight.

12pm –3pm – Otis Junior

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

The band Ace of Cups was a big part of the Haight-Ashbury scene. The Grateful Dead were their neighbors. They opened for Jimi Hendrix in San Francisco the week after his Monterey Pop Festival performance. And they were an all-woman band at a time when that was unheard of. They’ll tell stories about all of it and perform live on the next World Cafe.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Mavis Staples

As a member of her family group The Staple Singers and as a solo artist, Mavis Staples has used her huge voice to power the Civil Rights Movement and inspire generations. Jim and Greg revisit their intimate discussion of her life and career as the gospel and soul legend approaches 80 years old

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.