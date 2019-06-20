TODAY IS WORLD REFUGEE DAY. LISTEN FOR SPECIAL GUESTS ALL DAY LONG!

6-9am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

8 am – Colin Triplett, Catholic Charities Resettlement Director

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature.

10:30 am – Suhl Ensemble performing music from Syria, Laos, and the Uyghur people

12pm –3pm – Otis Junior

12 pm – Alinoti Malebo, a 20-year-old poet from Democratic Republic of Congo.

12:30 pm – African Finest SG, Congolese vocal group

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

3 pm – Patrick Litanga, Kentucky Refugee Ministries Case Manager

4 pm – Nurio Ahmed, from the Language Services department at Catholic Charities

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

Brothers Jack Torrey and Page Burkem sound like they’ve been harmonizing since they were kids, but it wasn’t until they formed their band “The Cactus Blossoms” that they actually sang on tape together. They’ll stop by to talk about their latest album, Easy Way, songwriting with Dan Auerbach, and perform live on the next World Cafe.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Roky Erickson, Dr. John & Jim DeRogatis on R. Kelly

Roky Erickson and his group the 13th Floor Elevators spread the psychedelic gospel in the heart of Texas in the 1960s and influenced groups like R.E.M. and ZZ Top. After a tumultuous life that included a long battle with schizophrenia, Roky died last month at 71. Jim and Greg pay tribute this week on Sound Opinions. Plus, Greg interviews Jim about what he learned about the nature of music in 19 years of investigating R. Kelly and they say goodbye to Dr. John.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

9 pm- Ahmed Hussein, Somali refugee turned Catholic Charities employee

11pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.