6-9am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature. Wood & Wire get the spotlight. They open for The Dustbowl Revival at Headliners Friday!

12pm –3pm – Otis Junior

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

4:30pm – Bendigo Fletcher premieres their new song!

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

It’s an encore edition of World Cafe with Jenny Lewis. Jenny performs music from her latest album, On the Line. And she reflects on the power of female friendships after the end of a long relationship and reconnecting with her estranged mother near the end of her life. It’s Jenny Lewis on the next World Cafe.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

The Best Albums of 2019 So Far

So many great albums come out every year that Jim and Greg can’t wait until December to start ranking their favorites. This week, the Best Albums of 2019 So Far.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.