6-9am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature. Today, it’s Gaby Moreno opening for David Gray at the Palace this Sunday.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

3pm – Steve Poltz stops by on way to RiverRoots Music and Folk Arts Festival in Madison, Indiana

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

Norah Jones saw her career take off thanks to her 2002 jazz tinged debut Come Away With Me. Today on the Cafe, she reflects on the role luck has played in her career, discusses why she feels more inspired to perform live lately and shares what it’s like to be a touring mom. Her latest release is a compilation of singles called Begin Again.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Buried Treasures & Ex Hex

Jim and Greg are ready and raring to go with some new buried treasures: recent, under-the-radar albums that you need to hear. They also talk with the rock trio Ex Hex, led by Mary Timony, about their new record, plus they give a live performance.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.