6-9am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature. Britton Patrick Morgan will be opening for Malcomb Holcombe this Sunday at Lettersong Gallery

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

2pm – Interview with The Cranberries

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

3pm – The Louisville Leopard Percussionists who have their “Big Gig” this Sunday at The Brown Theater!

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

Tomorrow Andrew Bird releases a new record, My Finest Work Yet, and today he stops by the World Cafe to talk about it – he reflects on the cheeky album title and discusses both his love of whistling and of the violin, including how he has passed the former habit down to his 7 year old son.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

The Best of Sound Opinions Live & Hal Blaine

Over the years, Sound Opinions has seen many great performances from the talented artists and bands that appeared. Jim and Greg share some of the biggest performances ever on the show, including artists like Wilco, Common and Cheap Trick. They’ll also bid farewell to legendary session drummer Hal Blaine, who died at age 90.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.