6-9am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature. Jay Som opens for Mitski at Headliners this Sunday.

.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

2pm – Interview and performance with Infamous Stringdusters who play tonight at Headliners.

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

David Crosby returns to World Cafe. We’ll hear music from his new album, Here If You Listen, and performances of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young classics with The Lighthouse Band. Also Crosby talks about being the subject of a new Cameron Crowe documentary and tells the story of watching Neil Young write the iconic song “Ohio” after the 1970 Kent State shootings.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Alternative Country Singer-Songwriter Sarah Shook & SXSW 2019

Sarah Shook is an artist expertly bridging the worlds of punk grime and honky tonk played on sawdust floors. But it’s her smart, pithy lyrics about love that grip listeners and don’t let go. Jim and Greg chat with country singer-songwriter Sarah Shook about her musical journey, activism and her latest record, Years. Also, Greg will return from the South By Southwest music conference with a report on some of his new favorite bands.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.