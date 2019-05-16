6-9am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature. Today, it’s Erin Rae opening for John Paul White at Headliners tonight!

12pm –3pm – Mel Fisher

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

2pm – John Paul White stops by before his show tonight at Headliners!

3pm-6pm – Otis Junior

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

Yola is the name of British musician who describes her life as a series of ups and downs. She tells stories of being homeless one day and hanging out at a 5-star hotel getting compliments from James Brown another. On the next World Cafe, Yola performs songs from her new album’s new album, Walk Through Fire, which was produced by Dan Auerbach.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Sharon Van Etten & Opinions on Jamila Woods

Edgy folk-rocker Sharon Van Etten is busier than ever after quitting the music industry four years ago. Now she’s back and experimenting with new sounds, like the vintage synthesizer that lives in her New York City rehearsal space. Sharon joins Jim and Greg for an interview and performance of music from her latest release, Remind Me Tomorrow. They also review the new record from Chicago singer and poet Jamila Woods.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Matt Anthony

11pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.