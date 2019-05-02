6-9am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature. Louisville indie-rock trio Voodoo Economics get the spotlight. Opening for Black Lips tonight at Headliners.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

3pm-6pm – Otis Junior

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

What do you get when you take two World Cafe favorites and put them in a new act together? Better Oblivion Community Center! Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst are each masters of writing songs of collective catharsis and emotion. On the next World Cafe, we hear live performances from their new collaboration plus Phoebe and Conor share their origin story as friends and now bandmates.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Sound Opinions in Space, Opinions on Lizzo & Emily King

For Sound Opinions’ 700th episode, Jim and Greg are taking the show to outer space! They’ll share some of their favorite songs about space in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. Plus, Jim and Greg review Cuz I Love You, the latest from hip hop and R&B artist Lizzo, and pop/soul singer-songwriter Emily King talks about the song that got her Hooked on Sonics.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.