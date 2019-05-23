6-9am – Duke
6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP
9am-12pm – John Timmons
10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature. Le Butcherettes get today’s spotlight before opening tonight for L7 at the Mercury Ballroom!
12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith
Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.
2 pm – L7 drops by before their performance later at the Mercury Ballroom!
3pm-6pm – Otis Junior
5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger
Chaz Bear AKA Toro Y Moi is a singer, songwriter, producer, and visual artist who has a knack for switching up his sound. On Outer Peace, he created an album for the clubs, filled with dance songs. His approach to making beautiful, lush, electronic music is fuel by occasionally getting as far away from the studio as possible. Toro Y Moi performs on the next World Cafe.
8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions
Paisley Underground, The Shangri-Las’ Leader of the Pack & Opinions on Tacocat
In early ’80s California, a new kind of music was brewing that blended the psychedelic sounds of the ’60s with the modern day post-punk ethos. This week, Jim and Greg reflect on the Paisley Underground movement. They’ll discuss the prominent bands like The Bangles, explore what made the scene so special and explain its impact on indie rock. Jim and Greg will also look back at the 1964 hit by The Shangri-Las, “Leader of the Pack,” for its 55th anniversary. Plus, they’ll review the new record from the colorful Seattle punk band Tacocat.
9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples
11pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!
12am – 1am – Night Visions
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.