6-9am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature. Le Butcherettes get today’s spotlight before opening tonight for L7 at the Mercury Ballroom!

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

2 pm – L7 drops by before their performance later at the Mercury Ballroom!

3pm-6pm – Otis Junior

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

Chaz Bear AKA Toro Y Moi is a singer, songwriter, producer, and visual artist who has a knack for switching up his sound. On Outer Peace, he created an album for the clubs, filled with dance songs. His approach to making beautiful, lush, electronic music is fuel by occasionally getting as far away from the studio as possible. Toro Y Moi performs on the next World Cafe.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Paisley Underground, The Shangri-Las’ Leader of the Pack & Opinions on Tacocat

In early ’80s California, a new kind of music was brewing that blended the psychedelic sounds of the ’60s with the modern day post-punk ethos. This week, Jim and Greg reflect on the Paisley Underground movement. They’ll discuss the prominent bands like The Bangles, explore what made the scene so special and explain its impact on indie rock. Jim and Greg will also look back at the 1964 hit by The Shangri-Las, “Leader of the Pack,” for its 55th anniversary. Plus, they’ll review the new record from the colorful Seattle punk band Tacocat.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.