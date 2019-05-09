6-9am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature. Spotlight on Barns Courtney opening for Elle King at the Mercury Ballroom tonight.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

The band members of Snarky Puppy blend jazz, rock and world music into a sound that is uniquely theirs. On the next World Cafe, we’ll hear live recordings of songs from Snarky Puppy’s latest album, Immigrance – And a conversation with bandleader Michael League. He’ll tell the story of how meeting David Crosby on Twitter morphed into Michael playing in a band with Croz.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Band Reunions, Opinions on Vampire Weekend

Summer is coming…and that means a slew of music festivals and arena concerts around the country. Many bands hit the road for reunion tours, often times without all their original members. Jim and Greg explore whether or not it’s sacrilegious to see a band missing its key original members. They’ll also share some of their favorite band reunions, ones that lived up to or even surpassed the originals. Plus, a review of the latest from Vampire Weekend.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Otis Junior

11pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.