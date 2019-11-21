6 – 9 am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9 am – 12 pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due. Today, it’s Falls opening for The Ruen Brothers at Zanzabar this Saturday.

11 am – Villa Mure premieres a new song before the Seven Sense Festival’s Psychedelic Soirée at Headliners this Friday.

12 pm – 3 pm – Mel Fisher

2 pm – Jack Klatt who’s playing tonight at Zanzabar.

3 pm – 6 pm – Laura Shine

5 pm – Les Reynolds to talk about Ladies Sing The Blues 2019.

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune sponsored by Beards and Beers.

5:40 pm – Guilty Pleasure of the Day – a piece of music, that one enjoys despite feeling that it is not generally held in high regard, picked out by our listeners.

6 – 7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins. Tonight’s guest is Jay Som.

7 pm – 10 pm – FPK’s Afterdark with Otis Junior

10 pm -11 pm – Sound Opinions

Buried Treasures & Bobby Rush

As we all settle in for the season, Jim and Greg figure Sound Opinions listeners are ready for a playlist refresh. This week, they dip into the wealth of great new music beyond the FM dial and play you some Buried Treasures. These artists might not be household names, but they’re definitely worth adding to your collection. Plus, blues legend Bobby Rush shares the song that got him Hooked on Sonics.

11 pm – 12 am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.