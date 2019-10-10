Today is World Mental Health Day on WFPK and we have a lot of guests, requests, and songs to play all day long.

6 – 9 am – Duke

8 am – Jeremy Harrell founder of Veterans Club KY



9 am – 12 pm – John Timmons

9 am – Nancy S. Brooks, Executive Director – NAMI Louisville

11 am – Debbie Weiss, LCSW, Director of Clinical Services/Kristen Millwood, Development & Communications Manager – Wellspring



12 pm – 3 pm – Mel Fisher

1 pm – Shanda Cool, LCSW, MDiv, Director of the Crisis Stabilization Units/Kimberly Spaw Johnson, Director of Development & Communications – Wellspring

2 pm – Andrea Gibson, poet and spoken word artist who is performing tonight at Headliners.

3 pm – 6 pm – Laura Shine

3 pm – Patty Murray, musician and documentarian of “A Special Kind of Wrong” about her sister’s battle with mental illness

4 pm – Geneva Robinson, Clinical Supervisor and Unit Manager – Centerstone Kentucky

5 pm – Heidi Joy Stenson to talk about the upcoming Low Key Concert at Zanzabar on Nov. 3 that’s part of the Tonal Change Podcast that’s dedicated to music and mental health.



6 – 7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins. Tonight’s guest is Dave Navarro.

7 pm – 10 pm – FPK’s Afterdark with Stacy Owen

7 pm – Patrick Rhodes, Director of Programs/Kimberly Spaw Johnson Director of Development & Communications – Wellspring

8 pm – Allison Cross, MT-BC (aka DJ Aly) – Restorative Sound



10 pm -11 pm – Sound Opinions

Family Bands & Opinions on Wilco

The family that plays together, stays together, right? If you‘ve ever traveled in a van with your mother, father, sister or brother, you know it’s not that easy. From Sister Sledge to The Cowsills, Jim and Greg share some of the great Family Bands that made it work. Plus, Jim and Greg review Ode To Joy, the latest album from alt-rock band Wilco.

11 pm – 12 am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.