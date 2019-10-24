6 – 9 am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9 am – 12 pm – John Timmons

Listen today for “Same Title/Different Songs” – songs that have the same title but are totally different tunes!

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due. (No Opening Act today)

12 pm – 3 pm – Mel Fisher

2 pm – Jedd Hughes stops by before his show tonight with Vince Gill at The Louisville Palace

3 pm – 6 pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

5:40 pm – Guilty Pleasure of the Day – a piece of music, that one enjoys despite feeling that it is not generally held in high regard, picked out by our listeners.

6 – 7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins. Tonight’s guest is White Reaper.

7 pm – 10 pm – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

9 pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

10 pm -11 pm – Sound Opinions

Bands in Costume

Rock and roll has never been purely about the music. The image a band puts forward can be almost as important as their songs. Some bands take it an extra step and make theatrical costumes an integral part of their act. In honor of Halloween, Jim and Greg share some of their favorite bands in costume. They also review the latest from rock band Battles and bid farewell to music journalist and biographer Nick Tosches.

11 pm – 12 am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.