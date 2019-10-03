6 – 9 am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9 am – 12 pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due. Spendtime Palace will open for The Weeks at Headliners on Saturday. Today they get the spotlight!

11 am – Phourist & The Photons who’ll be playing at the Brouhaha Indie Rock Festival in New Albany, Indiana this Saturday night.

12 pm – 3 pm – Mel Fisher

1 pm – Frank Lombardi in the studio.

3 pm – 6 pm – Laura Shine

3 pm – Jason Tyler Burton is playing at Goodwood Brewing tonight.

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

5:40 pm – Guilty Pleasure of the Day – a piece of music, that one enjoys despite feeling that it is not generally held in high regard, picked out by our listeners.

6 – 7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins. Tonight’s guest is Luscious Jackson.

7 pm – 10 pm – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

9 pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

10 pm -11 pm – Sound Opinions

Fugazi’s Repeater, Opinions on Psychedelic Country Artist Sturgill Simpson

Washington D.C. post-punk band Fugazi reshaped the definition of punk in America. Their 1990 debut album, Repeater, connected with a generation and eventually sold more than a million copies. Jim and Greg talk with founding member Ian MacKaye about the writing and recording of the album and its impact. Plus we review Sturgill Simpson‘s new album, Sound and Fury, and learn what song got a member of the band Dehd “Hooked on Sonics.”

11 pm – 12 am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.